Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. Makes New Investment in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ)

Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,993 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BTZ. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,678,000. Sit Investment Associates Inc. grew its holdings in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 5,207,917 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $52,600,000 after purchasing an additional 433,193 shares during the period. Arcus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust in the first quarter worth $3,650,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 150.0% in the fourth quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 537,222 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,426,000 after buying an additional 322,315 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 60.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 801,977 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $8,252,000 after buying an additional 301,657 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BTZ opened at $9.84 on Monday. BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $9.27 and a fifty-two week high of $11.46. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.15 and a 200 day moving average of $10.33.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be paid a $0.0839 dividend. This is an increase from BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.23%.

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock (Singapore) Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. For the fixed income portion of the portfolio, the fund primarily invests in securities with an average credit quality of BBB by Standard & Poor's Corporation.

