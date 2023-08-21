Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. Makes New Investment in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 88 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ in the 1st quarter worth $13,479,060,000. Clear Investment Research LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 71.7% in the first quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 158 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. 25 LLC bought a new position in Invesco QQQ during the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 202 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ in the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. 42.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ QQQ opened at $359.97 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $370.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $340.82. Invesco QQQ has a one year low of $254.26 and a one year high of $387.98.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st were given a dividend of $0.504 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 20th. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

