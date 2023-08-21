Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. Makes New Investment in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 265 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 4.2% in the first quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,330 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 12,362 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,880,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. True Capital Management grew its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. True Capital Management now owns 1,798 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 5,453 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $999,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp increased its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 9,151 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,800,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.86% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Performance

NYSEARCA GLD opened at $176.05 on Monday. SPDR Gold Shares has a twelve month low of $150.57 and a twelve month high of $191.36. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $179.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $180.23.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

