Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. Purchases New Stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 500 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MU. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $12,068,000,000. 25 LLC acquired a new stake in Micron Technology in the first quarter worth $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Micron Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Homestead Advisers Corp acquired a new position in Micron Technology during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. 80.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Micron Technology news, CAO Scott R. Allen sold 13,687 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.80, for a total value of $832,169.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 32,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,951,315.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, SVP Michael W. Bokan sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.58, for a total value of $1,097,860.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 133,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,600,570.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Scott R. Allen sold 13,687 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.80, for a total transaction of $832,169.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 32,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,951,315.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 188,810 shares of company stock worth $12,977,820. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on MU. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $55.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $65.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Micron Technology from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Micron Technology from $70.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Micron Technology in a report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.43.

Micron Technology Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MU opened at $64.21 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a current ratio of 4.26. Micron Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $48.43 and a one year high of $74.77. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $66.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.07.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($1.43) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.61) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.65 billion. Micron Technology had a negative return on equity of 5.40% and a negative net margin of 16.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 56.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.50 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -5.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Micron Technology Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 25th. Investors of record on Monday, July 10th were paid a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 7th. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is presently -17.16%.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

