Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. Purchases New Stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 214,250.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 33,490,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,449,495,000 after buying an additional 33,474,478 shares during the last quarter. Summit Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 694.0% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 406,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,988,000 after purchasing an additional 355,174 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 555.7% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 315,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,158,000 after purchasing an additional 267,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SageView Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,190,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VXF opened at $146.33 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.14 billion, a PE ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 1.19. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 1-year low of $123.74 and a 1-year high of $157.67. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $150.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $143.96.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

