Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. Purchases Shares of 120 Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 120 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SYK. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Stryker in the 1st quarter worth approximately $131,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Stryker by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 673,924 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $180,182,000 after buying an additional 9,026 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of Stryker in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,444,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Stryker by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,056 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $817,000 after buying an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in Stryker by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 3,140 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $839,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. 77.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stryker Stock Down 0.0 %

NYSE:SYK opened at $277.91 on Monday. Stryker Co. has a 12-month low of $200.80 and a 12-month high of $306.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $290.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $283.17.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical technology company reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.16. Stryker had a return on equity of 22.31% and a net margin of 13.92%. The firm had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 10.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. Stryker’s payout ratio is 42.37%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on SYK shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Stryker from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Stryker from $280.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Truist Financial increased their price target on Stryker from $300.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Stryker in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Stryker from $285.00 to $336.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Stryker presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $309.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at Stryker

In other Stryker news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.50, for a total value of $139,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,522,559.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Company Profile

(Free Report)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

Featured Stories

