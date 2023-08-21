Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. Purchases Shares of 200 AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABC. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in AmerisourceBergen during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AmerisourceBergen in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in AmerisourceBergen by 76.3% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 298 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. 92.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insider Activity at AmerisourceBergen
In other news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 10,499 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.44, for a total transaction of $1,873,441.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 257,967 shares in the company, valued at $46,031,631.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 275,984 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.17, for a total transaction of $50,000,021.28. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,090,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,994,988,492.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 10,499 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.44, for a total value of $1,873,441.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 257,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,031,631.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,655,881 shares of company stock valued at $310,997,955 in the last quarter. Insiders own 20.10% of the company’s stock.
AmerisourceBergen Price Performance
AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $66.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.93 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a net margin of 0.66% and a return on equity of 612.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.62 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 11.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.
AmerisourceBergen Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 28th. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th will be given a dividend of $0.485 per share. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio is 23.63%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
ABC has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “c” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Bank of America lifted their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $200.00 to $212.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $174.00 to $182.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AmerisourceBergen presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $189.36.
About AmerisourceBergen
AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. Its U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.
