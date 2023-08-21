Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. Takes $39,000 Position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 235 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Ecolab by 58.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,510,224 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $802,069,000 after buying an additional 2,023,685 shares in the last quarter. Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation Trust grew its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation Trust now owns 5,218,044 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $759,538,000 after purchasing an additional 351,617 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Ecolab by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,547,028 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $660,505,000 after purchasing an additional 104,127 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Ecolab by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,079,882 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $543,784,000 after purchasing an additional 32,366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sustainable Growth Advisers LP boosted its position in Ecolab by 3.7% in the first quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 2,589,942 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $428,713,000 after buying an additional 93,423 shares in the last quarter. 73.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ecolab alerts:

Ecolab Stock Performance

ECL stock opened at $179.35 on Monday. Ecolab Inc. has a 1-year low of $131.04 and a 1-year high of $191.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $183.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $171.15. The firm has a market cap of $51.12 billion, a PE ratio of 43.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.02.

Ecolab Announces Dividend

Ecolab ( NYSE:ECL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.86 billion. Ecolab had a return on equity of 18.33% and a net margin of 7.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 18th. Ecolab’s payout ratio is 51.58%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ecolab

In other news, EVP Larry L. Berger sold 21,708 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.67, for a total transaction of $3,943,692.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,260,338.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Larry L. Berger sold 21,708 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.67, for a total transaction of $3,943,692.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,260,338.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Arthur J. Higgins sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.33, for a total transaction of $435,192.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,347,386.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,568 shares of company stock valued at $5,008,604. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ECL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Mizuho increased their price target on Ecolab from $177.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Ecolab from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Northcoast Research lowered shares of Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Ecolab from $186.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Ecolab from $164.00 to $182.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $192.43.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on ECL

Ecolab Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.