Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. Takes $80,000 Position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 123,302.7% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,430,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,394,000 after acquiring an additional 4,426,568 shares during the period. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Kimberly-Clark during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $441,478,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Kimberly-Clark by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,628,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,307,025,000 after buying an additional 1,643,311 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,095,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $963,152,000 after acquiring an additional 715,624 shares during the period. 74.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 4,423 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.23, for a total value of $576,007.29. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,668,448.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on KMB. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $123.00 to $133.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. TheStreet downgraded Kimberly-Clark from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $145.00 to $138.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $135.33.

Kimberly-Clark Stock Performance

Shares of KMB opened at $128.24 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $43.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.39. The company’s fifty day moving average is $133.40 and its 200-day moving average is $133.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.21. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 12 month low of $108.74 and a 12 month high of $147.87.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $5.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.13 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 303.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.34 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kimberly-Clark Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be given a $1.18 dividend. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is 97.32%.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company's Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

