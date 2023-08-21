Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. Takes Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 499 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VNQ. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,786 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Blossom Wealth Management increased its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Blossom Wealth Management now owns 2,554 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. First Financial Corp IN lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 9,611 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $798,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.1% in the first quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 4,266 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 6,842 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $564,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VNQ opened at $80.43 on Monday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $74.66 and a 52 week high of $98.82. The firm has a market cap of $31.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.52.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Company Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

