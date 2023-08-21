CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, August 14th.

Get CASI Pharmaceuticals alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on CASI Pharmaceuticals

CASI Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of CASI stock opened at $2.32 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.47 and a 200 day moving average of $2.41. CASI Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $1.45 and a 1 year high of $4.86.

CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $9.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.09 million. CASI Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 92.06% and a negative net margin of 93.92%. Equities research analysts anticipate that CASI Pharmaceuticals will post -2.23 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CASI Pharmaceuticals

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CASI. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $418,000. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $323,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals by 39.6% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 112,777 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 31,971 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its position in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals by 70.6% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 57,395 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 23,758 shares during the period. 14.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CASI Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics and pharmaceutical products in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. It offers EVOMELA, an intravenous formulation of melphalan for use as a conditioning treatment prior to stem cell transplantation, and as a palliative treatment for patients with multiple myeloma.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CASI Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CASI Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.