Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Catalyst Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $22.90.

CPRX stock opened at $14.61 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 14.30 and a beta of 1.13. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $11.09 and a one year high of $22.11.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,218 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 260.2% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,801 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,301 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 768.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,878 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 4,316 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its holdings in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 400.0% during the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 2,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nvwm LLC bought a new position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. 82.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases in the United States. It offers Firdapse, an amifampridine phosphate tablets for the treatment of patients with lambert-eaton myasthenic syndrome (LEMS); and Ruzurgi for the treatment of pediatric LEMS patients.

