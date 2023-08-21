Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday. The firm issued a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on CAT. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Caterpillar from $183.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $288.00 to $263.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $279.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $283.00 to $323.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $267.00.

NYSE CAT opened at $273.80 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $258.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $237.61. Caterpillar has a one year low of $160.60 and a one year high of $293.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.33. The company has a market capitalization of $139.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.13.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $5.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.57 by $0.98. Caterpillar had a net margin of 12.91% and a return on equity of 55.93%. The business had revenue of $17.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.46 billion. Caterpillar’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Caterpillar will post 19.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 20th were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This is an increase from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 19th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.36%.

In related news, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 6,415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $1,667,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,254,120. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 6,415 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $1,667,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,254,120. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 7,286 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.25, for a total value of $2,078,331.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 51,995 shares of company stock valued at $14,484,353. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CAT. Herold Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. now owns 1,304 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 29.3% during the first quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 618 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc raised its position in shares of Caterpillar by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. abrdn plc now owns 348,514 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $79,754,000 after purchasing an additional 35,488 shares during the last quarter. Delta Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Caterpillar by 106.8% during the 1st quarter. Delta Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,147 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $720,000 after purchasing an additional 1,625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Everhart Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Caterpillar by 34.8% during the 1st quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,393 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.28% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

