Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on CATY. Truist Financial upped their price target on Cathay General Bancorp from $34.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on Cathay General Bancorp from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. 51job reaffirmed a maintains rating on shares of Cathay General Bancorp in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Cathay General Bancorp from $32.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, VNET Group reiterated a maintains rating on shares of Cathay General Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $40.50.

Cathay General Bancorp stock opened at $35.10 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.37. Cathay General Bancorp has a 12 month low of $27.24 and a 12 month high of $47.30. The company has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.65 and a beta of 1.17.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The bank reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $323.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $196.30 million. Cathay General Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.38% and a net margin of 34.01%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cathay General Bancorp will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 30th will be given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 29th. Cathay General Bancorp’s payout ratio is 25.76%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CATY. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in Cathay General Bancorp by 376.2% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 919 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 364.9% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,548 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,215 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 41.4% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,277 shares of the bank’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 73.5% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,157 shares of the bank’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wyoming boosted its stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 31.7% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,321 shares of the bank’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.29% of the company’s stock.

Cathay General Bancorp operates as the holding company for Cathay Bank that offers various commercial banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including passbook accounts, checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and public funds deposits.

