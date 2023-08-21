CB Financial Services (NASDAQ:CBFV) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CB Financial Services (NASDAQ:CBFV – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of CB Financial Services from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th.

CB Financial Services Stock Performance

Shares of CB Financial Services stock opened at $21.81 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. CB Financial Services has a twelve month low of $17.20 and a twelve month high of $24.98. The stock has a market cap of $111.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.49 and a beta of 0.56. The company’s fifty day moving average is $21.20 and its 200 day moving average is $21.34.

CB Financial Services (NASDAQ:CBFV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.17). CB Financial Services had a return on equity of 12.86% and a net margin of 22.80%. The business had revenue of $13.39 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that CB Financial Services will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

CB Financial Services Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.59%. CB Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.36%.

Insider Buying and Selling at CB Financial Services

In related news, Director John J. Lacarte acquired 7,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.80 per share, with a total value of $144,760.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $144,760. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 10.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CB Financial Services

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CB Financial Services in the 4th quarter worth about $130,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of CB Financial Services in the 3rd quarter worth about $233,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of CB Financial Services by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,641 shares of the bank’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in CB Financial Services in the 2nd quarter valued at about $266,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in CB Financial Services by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 15,790 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 763 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.67% of the company’s stock.

About CB Financial Services

CB Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and businesses in southwestern Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and Ohio. The company's primary deposit products include demand deposits, NOW accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts, as well as time deposit products.

Featured Stories

