CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the business services provider’s stock.
CBIZ Price Performance
CBZ opened at $53.43 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. CBIZ has a 1 year low of $42.23 and a 1 year high of $55.85. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.27. The firm has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.54 and a beta of 0.76.
CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $398.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $392.37 million. CBIZ had a return on equity of 15.52% and a net margin of 7.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that CBIZ will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.
Insider Activity at CBIZ
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in CBIZ in the first quarter worth $36,000. West Tower Group LLC bought a new position in shares of CBIZ in the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in CBIZ by 56.4% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,117 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in CBIZ by 136.5% in the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,154 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares during the period. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its holdings in CBIZ by 53.3% in the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 1,159 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.27% of the company’s stock.
About CBIZ
CBIZ, Inc engages in the provision of financial, insurance, and advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Benefits and Insurance Services, National Practices, and Corporate and Other. The Financial Services segment offers accounting, tax, government health care consulting, financial advisory, valuation, and risk advisory services.
