CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the business services provider’s stock.

CBZ opened at $53.43 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. CBIZ has a 1 year low of $42.23 and a 1 year high of $55.85. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.27. The firm has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.54 and a beta of 0.76.

CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $398.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $392.37 million. CBIZ had a return on equity of 15.52% and a net margin of 7.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that CBIZ will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Joseph S. Dimartino sold 5,000 shares of CBIZ stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.35, for a total value of $261,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,999 shares in the company, valued at approximately $837,547.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In related news, Director Joseph S. Dimartino sold 5,000 shares of CBIZ stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.35, for a total value of $261,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,999 shares in the company, valued at $837,547.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Benaree Pratt Wiley sold 7,519 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.01, for a total transaction of $406,101.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 45,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,444,060.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 32,519 shares of company stock worth $1,758,851 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in CBIZ in the first quarter worth $36,000. West Tower Group LLC bought a new position in shares of CBIZ in the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in CBIZ by 56.4% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,117 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in CBIZ by 136.5% in the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,154 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares during the period. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its holdings in CBIZ by 53.3% in the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 1,159 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.27% of the company’s stock.

CBIZ, Inc engages in the provision of financial, insurance, and advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Benefits and Insurance Services, National Practices, and Corporate and Other. The Financial Services segment offers accounting, tax, government health care consulting, financial advisory, valuation, and risk advisory services.

