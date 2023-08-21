Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) Shares Acquired by Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its position in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Free Report) by 1.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 21,180 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Celanese were worth $2,306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CE. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Celanese by 92.6% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 181 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new position in Celanese in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in Celanese by 588.2% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 234 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Celanese by 158.4% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 323 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Celanese in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. 94.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CE opened at $117.70 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $119.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $113.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.59. Celanese Co. has a one year low of $86.71 and a one year high of $128.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.32.

Celanese ( NYSE:CE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The basic materials company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.46 by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.96 billion. Celanese had a net margin of 12.32% and a return on equity of 17.68%. The business’s revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.99 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Celanese Co. will post 9.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 14th. Investors of record on Monday, July 31st were paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 28th. Celanese’s payout ratio is currently 24.10%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Celanese from $130.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Celanese from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Mizuho decreased their price target on Celanese from $113.00 to $112.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Celanese from $100.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Celanese from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $126.67.

Celanese Corporation, a chemical and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

