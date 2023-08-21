CEMEX (NYSE:CX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CEMEX (NYSE:CX – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on CX. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of CEMEX from $9.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of CEMEX from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded CEMEX from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $5.90 to $9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Barclays upped their target price on CEMEX from $8.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of CEMEX from a buy rating to a neutral rating and raised their price target for the stock from $6.80 to $7.20 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $7.87.

Shares of NYSE CX opened at $7.80 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. CEMEX has a 12 month low of $3.20 and a 12 month high of $8.19. The company has a market cap of $11.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.28.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in CEMEX by 8.1% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 255,170 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after buying an additional 19,051 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in CEMEX by 164.4% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 38,153 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 23,725 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in CEMEX by 58.4% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,387 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 5,676 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in shares of CEMEX by 23.6% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 278,056 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,471,000 after purchasing an additional 53,124 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of CEMEX by 3.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,277,600 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,789,000 after buying an additional 270,749 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.88% of the company’s stock.

CEMEX, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates, urbanization solutions, and other construction materials worldwide. The company also offers asphalt, concrete blocks, concrete block paving, rail sleepers, and flooring systems; architectural concrete products; and box culverts, bridges, drainage basins, barriers, and parking curbs.

