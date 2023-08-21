Centene (NYSE:CNC) Earns Strong-Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Centene (NYSE:CNC – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Centene from $88.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Centene from $81.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Centene in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. They set a neutral rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Stephens cut their price target on Centene from $87.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Centene in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. They issued an overweight rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $86.11.



NYSE CNC opened at $63.70 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $34.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.13, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.57. Centene has a twelve month low of $61.34 and a twelve month high of $97.73. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $37.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.56 billion. Centene had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 1.83%. Centene’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.77 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Centene will post 6.46 EPS for the current year.



A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its position in Centene by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 10,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $699,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Centene in the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Centene by 3.4% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,568,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,247,000 after acquiring an additional 85,195 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Centene in the second quarter valued at about $1,196,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Centene by 1.6% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,729,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,584,000 after acquiring an additional 58,370 shares during the last quarter. 90.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.





Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. It operates in two segments, Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.



