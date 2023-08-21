Central Pacific Financial (NYSE:CPF) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Central Pacific Financial (NYSE:CPF – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised Central Pacific Financial from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, August 4th.

Get Central Pacific Financial alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Central Pacific Financial

Central Pacific Financial Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSE CPF opened at $17.38 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.00 and its 200 day moving average is $17.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Central Pacific Financial has a 12 month low of $13.22 and a 12 month high of $24.55. The stock has a market cap of $469.96 million, a PE ratio of 7.01 and a beta of 1.13.

Central Pacific Financial (NYSE:CPF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.01). Central Pacific Financial had a return on equity of 14.70% and a net margin of 22.26%. The business had revenue of $79.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Central Pacific Financial will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Central Pacific Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. Central Pacific Financial’s payout ratio is 41.94%.

Institutional Trading of Central Pacific Financial

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 31.3% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 267,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,786,000 after purchasing an additional 63,808 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 38,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $782,000 after purchasing an additional 1,862 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Central Pacific Financial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $394,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 27.7% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 958 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management increased its position in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 561.8% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 423,529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,581,000 after purchasing an additional 359,529 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.06% of the company’s stock.

Central Pacific Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Central Pacific Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Central Pacific Bank that provides a range of commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It offers various deposit products and services, including checking, savings and time deposits, cash management and digital banking, trust, and retail brokerage services, as well as money market accounts and certificates of deposit.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Central Pacific Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Central Pacific Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.