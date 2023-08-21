Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTY) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTY – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Century Casinos in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Century Casinos from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th.

Century Casinos stock opened at $6.56 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.81. Century Casinos has a one year low of $6.10 and a one year high of $10.41. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.62.

Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.18). Century Casinos had a negative return on equity of 2.43% and a negative net margin of 0.93%. The company had revenue of $136.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Century Casinos will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Century Casinos by 33.9% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 60,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $726,000 after purchasing an additional 15,356 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Century Casinos by 55.5% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 15,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 5,490 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Century Casinos by 35.5% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 89,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,066,000 after acquiring an additional 23,393 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Century Casinos by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 220,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,639,000 after acquiring an additional 8,938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Century Casinos by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 271,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,245,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.36% of the company’s stock.

Century Casinos, Inc operates as a casino entertainment company in the United States, Canada, and Poland. The company develops and operates gaming establishments, as well as related lodging, restaurant, and horse racing including, off-track betting; and entertainment facilities. Century Casinos, Inc was founded in 1992 and is based in Colorado Springs, Colorado.

