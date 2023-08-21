Ceragon Networks (NASDAQ:CRNT) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ceragon Networks (NASDAQ:CRNT – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $5.25 price objective on shares of Ceragon Networks in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd.

Ceragon Networks Stock Performance

CRNT stock opened at $1.92 on Thursday. Ceragon Networks has a fifty-two week low of $1.55 and a fifty-two week high of $2.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.08 and a 200-day moving average of $1.90. The company has a market capitalization of $161.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.20 and a beta of 1.37.

Ceragon Networks (NASDAQ:CRNT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. Ceragon Networks had a net margin of 0.14% and a return on equity of 6.23%. The firm had revenue of $86.15 million during the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ceragon Networks by 20.2% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 654,135 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,393,000 after purchasing an additional 110,093 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Ceragon Networks by 171.1% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 214,051 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $456,000 after acquiring an additional 135,085 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ceragon Networks by 772.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 543,037 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after acquiring an additional 480,796 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ceragon Networks during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Ceragon Networks by 72.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 164,057 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 69,051 shares in the last quarter. 13.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ceragon Networks Company Profile

Ceragon Networks Ltd. provides wireless transport solutions for cellular operators and other wireless service providers. Its solutions use microwave and millimeter wave radio technology to transfer telecommunication traffic between base stations, small/distributed cells, and service provider's network.

