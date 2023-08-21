Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on CLDT. Oppenheimer lowered Chatham Lodging Trust from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. B. Riley decreased their price target on Chatham Lodging Trust from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Chatham Lodging Trust from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 27th.

Shares of CLDT opened at $9.24 on Thursday. Chatham Lodging Trust has a 52-week low of $9.01 and a 52-week high of $14.38. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.46 and its 200-day moving average is $10.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.78. The firm has a market cap of $451.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.00 and a beta of 1.77.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. Chatham Lodging Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 200.00%.

In other news, Director Edwin B. Brewer, Jr. acquired 8,800 shares of Chatham Lodging Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.95 per share, for a total transaction of $166,760.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $356,260. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CLDT. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Chatham Lodging Trust by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,471,592 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $99,357,000 after buying an additional 874,031 shares during the period. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 300.8% in the 1st quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 1,009,894 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,594,000 after acquiring an additional 757,955 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Chatham Lodging Trust by 275.5% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 890,825 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,309,000 after acquiring an additional 653,584 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in Chatham Lodging Trust by 85.8% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 965,283 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,311,000 after purchasing an additional 445,640 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Chatham Lodging Trust by 84.5% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 598,455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,602,000 after purchasing an additional 274,018 shares in the last quarter. 92.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chatham Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) focused primarily on investing in upscale, extended-stay hotels and premium-branded, select-service hotels. The company owns 39 hotels totaling 5,915 rooms/suites in 16 states and the District of Columbia.

