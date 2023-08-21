Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment (NYSE:CHMI) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment (NYSE:CHMI – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on CHMI. TheStreet lowered shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Wedbush restated an outperform rating on shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st.

Get Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CHMI

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Trading Up 0.5 %

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Cuts Dividend

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment stock opened at $3.83 on Thursday. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment has a 1-year low of $3.78 and a 1-year high of $7.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.49 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.27.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 15.67%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently -101.69%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment news, President Jeffrey B. Lown purchased 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.79 per share, with a total value of $28,740.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the president now directly owns 21,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,018.53. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 540.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,562 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 8,069 shares during the last quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment during the second quarter valued at about $48,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment during the second quarter valued at about $50,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment during the first quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment during the second quarter valued at about $69,000. 15.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation, a residential real estate finance company, acquires, invests in, and manages residential mortgage assets in the United States. The company operates through Investments in RMBS (residential mortgage-backed securities), Investments in Servicing Related Assets, and All Other segments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.