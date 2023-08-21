Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on CHK. Benchmark lowered their target price on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $107.00 to $93.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Chesapeake Energy from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $101.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $102.00 to $100.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, Stephens began coverage on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a research note on Monday, April 24th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $91.00 target price for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Chesapeake Energy has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $109.33.

Get Chesapeake Energy alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Chesapeake Energy

Chesapeake Energy Trading Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ CHK opened at $85.93 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. The company has a market capitalization of $11.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.38. Chesapeake Energy has a one year low of $69.68 and a one year high of $107.31.

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.10. Chesapeake Energy had a net margin of 49.75% and a return on equity of 18.92%. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $917.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.87 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Chesapeake Energy will post 4.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chesapeake Energy Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 17th will be issued a $0.575 dividend. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 16th. Chesapeake Energy’s payout ratio is presently 5.42%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chesapeake Energy

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Martingale Asset Management L P purchased a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy during the fourth quarter worth $245,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy during the first quarter worth $1,654,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 134.6% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after buying an additional 2,881 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy during the fourth quarter worth $860,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 23.9% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 45,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,439,000 after buying an additional 8,724 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.65% of the company’s stock.

Chesapeake Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Chesapeake Energy Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties to produce oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Chesapeake Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chesapeake Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.