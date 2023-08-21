Chimera Investment (NYSE:CIM) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Chimera Investment (NYSE:CIM – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Chimera Investment from $6.50 to $5.50 in a report on Friday, May 19th.

Get Chimera Investment alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on CIM

Chimera Investment Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE:CIM opened at $5.52 on Thursday. Chimera Investment has a 1 year low of $4.48 and a 1 year high of $9.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.03 and a beta of 1.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.10.

Chimera Investment announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, June 14th that allows the company to buyback $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the real estate investment trust to repurchase up to 19% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Chimera Investment Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.04%. Chimera Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently -248.28%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chimera Investment

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Chimera Investment by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,082,870 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $265,878,000 after purchasing an additional 176,508 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Chimera Investment by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,117,947 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $116,081,000 after acquiring an additional 547,920 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Chimera Investment by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,550,713 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,570,000 after acquiring an additional 198,432 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Chimera Investment by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,599,668 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,540,000 after acquiring an additional 172,670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Chimera Investment by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,453,125 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,155,000 after purchasing an additional 65,609 shares during the period. 46.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Chimera Investment

(Get Free Report)

Chimera Investment Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company, through its subsidiaries, invests in a portfolio of mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans, non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities, agency mortgage-backed securities secured, agency mortgage-backed securities secured by pools of commercial mortgage loans, business purpose and investor loans, and other real estate related securities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Chimera Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chimera Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.