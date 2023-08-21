Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on CHH. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Choice Hotels International from $122.00 to $121.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Choice Hotels International from $135.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Choice Hotels International from $122.00 to $113.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 21st. TheStreet lowered shares of Choice Hotels International from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Choice Hotels International from $134.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Choice Hotels International currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $126.33.

Choice Hotels International Stock Performance

CHH opened at $131.16 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.31, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $6.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $122.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $121.36. Choice Hotels International has a 1 year low of $104.15 and a 1 year high of $136.02.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $427.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $422.69 million. Choice Hotels International had a return on equity of 223.30% and a net margin of 19.27%. The business’s revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.43 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Choice Hotels International will post 5.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Dominic Dragisich sold 15,877 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.55, for a total transaction of $1,977,480.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 83,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,429,692.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 23.07% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Choice Hotels International

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CHH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Choice Hotels International by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 75,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,730,000 after buying an additional 2,427 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Choice Hotels International by 146.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,000 after buying an additional 2,170 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Choice Hotels International by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Choice Hotels International by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Choice Hotels International by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 14,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,997,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.62% of the company’s stock.

About Choice Hotels International

Choice Hotels International, Inc together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor. The company operates through Hotel Franchising & Management and Other segments. It franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Extended Stay Hotel, WoodSpring Suites, Everhome Suites, Cambria Hotels, Ascend Hotel Collection, Radisson Blu, Radisson RED, Radisson, Park Plaza, Country Inn & Suites, Radisson Inn & Suites , Park Inn by Radisson, Radisson Individuals, and Radisson Collection.

