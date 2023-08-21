Chubb (NYSE:CB) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Chubb (NYSE:CB – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on Chubb from $229.00 to $235.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. JMP Securities reissued a market outperform rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Chubb in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Chubb from $248.00 to $237.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Chubb from $241.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Chubb from $192.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Chubb has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $242.79.

Get Chubb alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on CB

Chubb Price Performance

Shares of CB stock opened at $199.90 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $196.15 and its 200 day moving average is $198.49. Chubb has a 1-year low of $173.78 and a 1-year high of $231.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $82.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.36, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.64.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $4.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.41 by $0.51. Chubb had a net margin of 12.47% and a return on equity of 13.56%. The firm had revenue of $10.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.20 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Chubb will post 18.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chubb announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Monday, June 12th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Chubb Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 6th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.71%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chubb

In related news, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 1,500 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.41, for a total transaction of $308,115.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,335 shares in the company, valued at $479,632.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.41, for a total transaction of $308,115.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $479,632.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Theodore Shasta sold 699 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.94, for a total transaction of $141,156.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,930,351.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 12,534 shares of company stock valued at $2,635,175. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chubb

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chubb during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chubb in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Chubb during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. lifted its holdings in Chubb by 275.7% in the 2nd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.39% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.