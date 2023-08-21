Cibus (CBUS) and Its Peers Financial Comparison

Cibus (NASDAQ:CBUS – Get Free Report) is one of 20 public companies in the “Agricultural chemicals” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Cibus to similar companies based on the strength of its profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, risk, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

37.8% of shares of all “Agricultural chemicals” companies are held by institutional investors. 4.4% of Cibus shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 8.5% of shares of all “Agricultural chemicals” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Cibus and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cibus -10,176.78% -26.34% -14.99% Cibus Competitors -880.11% -17.97% -18.44%

Risk & Volatility

Analyst Recommendations

Cibus has a beta of 1.87, meaning that its stock price is 87% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cibus’ rivals have a beta of 1.15, meaning that their average stock price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Cibus and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cibus 0 0 0 0 N/A Cibus Competitors 267 744 776 82 2.36

As a group, “Agricultural chemicals” companies have a potential upside of 30.30%. Given Cibus’ rivals higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Cibus has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Cibus and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Cibus $160,000.00 -$16.89 million -0.92 Cibus Competitors $5.62 billion $1.09 billion 5.47

Cibus’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Cibus. Cibus is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Cibus rivals beat Cibus on 8 of the 10 factors compared.

About Cibus

Cibus, Inc., a agricultural technology company, develops and licenses plant traits to seed companies for royalties. The company primarily focus on trait productivity in two areas, including productivity traits that enable farmers to have higher yields and reduce the use of the crop protection chemicals and fertilizers; and sustainable ingredients that enable corporations to replace ingredients that are fossil fuel based or whose production results in increased greenhouse gases. The company is based in San Diego, California.

