Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

CNK has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Cinemark from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Cinemark from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Barrington Research reissued an outperform rating and set a $22.00 target price (up from $20.00) on shares of Cinemark in a research note on Monday, August 7th. B. Riley increased their target price on Cinemark from $23.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an outperform rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Cinemark in a research note on Monday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cinemark has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $18.50.

Cinemark stock opened at $17.96 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.70. Cinemark has a 1 year low of $8.28 and a 1 year high of $18.85. The company has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of -71.84, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 2.27. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.52.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.26. Cinemark had a negative net margin of 0.28% and a negative return on equity of 4.43%. The company had revenue of $942.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $870.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Cinemark will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cinemark by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 9,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Cinemark by 69.0% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 698 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Cinemark by 38.8% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 749 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Cinemark by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 31,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after buying an additional 787 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Cinemark by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.06% of the company’s stock.

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of February 24, 20223 it operated 518 theatres with 5,847 screens in the United States, and South and Central America. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

