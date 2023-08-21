Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) Price Target Raised to $58.00

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $54.00 to $58.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the network equipment provider’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 5.38% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on CSCO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $59.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. 51job restated an “initiates” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Friday, June 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.23.

Shares of CSCO stock opened at $55.04 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $224.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.00. Cisco Systems has a fifty-two week low of $38.60 and a fifty-two week high of $55.83. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $52.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 16th. The network equipment provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $15.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.05 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 33.42% and a net margin of 22.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cisco Systems news, Director Roderick C. Mcgeary sold 10,000 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.96, for a total value of $509,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 103,992 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,299,432.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 2,579 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.65, for a total transaction of $130,626.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 281,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,257,620.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Roderick C. Mcgeary sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.96, for a total transaction of $509,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 103,992 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,299,432.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,189 shares of company stock valued at $1,332,089. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CSCO. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.96% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points that are standalone, controller appliance-based, switch-converged, and Meraki cloud-managed offerings; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

