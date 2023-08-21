Citizens (NYSE:CIA) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Citizens (NYSE:CIA – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Citizens Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:CIA opened at $2.99 on Thursday. Citizens has a fifty-two week low of $1.64 and a fifty-two week high of $4.13. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.60. The company has a market cap of $148.36 million, a PE ratio of 15.74 and a beta of 0.24.

Insider Activity at Citizens

In other Citizens news, Director James Keith Morgan acquired 11,890 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.90 per share, with a total value of $34,481.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,855 shares in the company, valued at $150,379.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director James Keith Morgan purchased 11,890 shares of Citizens stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.90 per share, with a total value of $34,481.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 51,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $150,379.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Christopher W. Claus purchased 15,909 shares of Citizens stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.28 per share, with a total value of $36,272.52. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 40,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,601.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Citizens

Citizens Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CIA. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its stake in Citizens by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 167,703 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 6,101 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Citizens by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 44,500 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 5,800 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Citizens in the 2nd quarter valued at $127,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Citizens in the 4th quarter valued at $93,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Citizens by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 30,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. 13.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Citizens, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Life Insurance and Home Service Insurance. The Life Insurance segment issues ordinary whole life insurance and endowment policies in the United States dollar-denominated amounts to non-U.S.

