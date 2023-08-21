Citizens (NYSE:CIA) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Citizens (NYSE:CIA – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the insurance provider’s stock.
Shares of NYSE:CIA opened at $2.99 on Thursday. Citizens has a fifty-two week low of $1.64 and a fifty-two week high of $4.13. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.60. The company has a market cap of $148.36 million, a PE ratio of 15.74 and a beta of 0.24.
In other Citizens news, Director James Keith Morgan acquired 11,890 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.90 per share, with a total value of $34,481.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,855 shares in the company, valued at $150,379.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Christopher W. Claus purchased 15,909 shares of Citizens stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.28 per share, with a total value of $36,272.52. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 40,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,601.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.88% of the company's stock.
Citizens, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Life Insurance and Home Service Insurance. The Life Insurance segment issues ordinary whole life insurance and endowment policies in the United States dollar-denominated amounts to non-U.S.
