City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on City Office REIT from $10.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th.

Get City Office REIT alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on City Office REIT

City Office REIT Trading Down 1.2 %

Institutional Trading of City Office REIT

NYSE CIO opened at $4.83 on Thursday. City Office REIT has a 12 month low of $4.03 and a 12 month high of $12.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.46 and a 200-day moving average of $6.26. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $192.91 million, a PE ratio of -10.73, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.67.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CIO. Meritage Portfolio Management acquired a new stake in shares of City Office REIT during the 4th quarter worth approximately $234,000. HRT Financial LP grew its stake in shares of City Office REIT by 40.5% in the 4th quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 37,399 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 10,785 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in City Office REIT in the 4th quarter valued at about $172,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in City Office REIT during the 4th quarter worth approximately $88,000. Finally, BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in City Office REIT in the first quarter valued at approximately $83,000. 71.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

City Office REIT Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

City Office REIT is an internally-managed real estate company focused on acquiring, owning and operating high-quality office properties located predominantly in Sun Belt markets. City Office currently owns or has a controlling interest in 6.0 million square feet of office properties. The Company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust for U.S.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for City Office REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for City Office REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.