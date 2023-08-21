Civeo (NYSE:CVEO) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Civeo (NYSE:CVEO – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Civeo from $37.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st.

Civeo Stock Performance

NYSE CVEO opened at $18.77 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.19 and a 200-day moving average of $21.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.71. Civeo has a 52-week low of $17.87 and a 52-week high of $36.88.

Civeo (NYSE:CVEO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $178.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.59 million. Civeo had a negative return on equity of 1.50% and a negative net margin of 1.28%. On average, research analysts forecast that Civeo will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Civeo

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC increased its position in Civeo by 0.4% during the second quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 4,069,687 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $79,278,000 after acquiring an additional 15,142 shares during the period. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. increased its holdings in Civeo by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 840,059 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $17,347,000 after buying an additional 55,071 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Civeo by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 614,248 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,684,000 after buying an additional 38,524 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc. increased its holdings in Civeo by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 603,447 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,461,000 after buying an additional 69,117 shares during the period. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new position in Civeo in the 1st quarter valued at about $9,297,000. 84.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Civeo



Civeo Corporation provides hospitality services to the natural resource industry in Canada, Australia, and the United States. The company develops lodges and villages; and mobile assets, including modular, skid-mounted accommodation, and central facilities that provide short to medium-term accommodation needs.

