Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

CLH has been the topic of several other research reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Clean Harbors from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Clean Harbors from $166.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Clean Harbors from $177.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Clean Harbors from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Clean Harbors from $180.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $179.89.

Clean Harbors Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CLH opened at $171.53 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $9.29 billion, a PE ratio of 22.93 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s fifty day moving average is $165.22 and its 200 day moving average is $148.14. Clean Harbors has a 52 week low of $106.71 and a 52 week high of $178.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. Clean Harbors had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 20.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.44 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Clean Harbors will post 7.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Clean Harbors news, VP George L. Curtis sold 717 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.43, for a total transaction of $117,896.31. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 58,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,603,534.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Clean Harbors news, VP George L. Curtis sold 717 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.43, for a total transaction of $117,896.31. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 58,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,603,534.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Sharon M. Gabriel sold 557 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.43, for a total transaction of $91,587.51. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,158,763.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 44,986 shares of company stock valued at $7,204,851 over the last three months. Insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Clean Harbors

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Clean Harbors in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Clean Harbors in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 76.0% in the fourth quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 264 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of Clean Harbors in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 285 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. 88.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Clean Harbors

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments: The Environmental Services and The Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and offers CleanPack services, including collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

