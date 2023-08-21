Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on CWEN. TheStreet cut Clearway Energy from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Clearway Energy from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $39.00.

CWEN opened at $24.26 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.17 and a beta of 0.70. Clearway Energy has a 12 month low of $23.60 and a 12 month high of $41.55.

Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $406.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $375.59 million. Clearway Energy had a net margin of 6.30% and a return on equity of 2.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($3.86) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Clearway Energy will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.389 per share. This is an increase from Clearway Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.41%. Clearway Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 215.49%.

In related news, CEO Christopher S. Sotos purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $23.68 per share, with a total value of $94,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 31,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $736,448. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clearway Energy in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new stake in shares of Clearway Energy in the second quarter valued at $30,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clearway Energy in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Clearway Energy by 74.9% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in shares of Clearway Energy by 37.4% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.79% of the company’s stock.

Clearway Energy, Inc operates in the renewable energy business in the United States. The company operates through Conventional, Renewables, and Thermal segments. It has approximately 5,500 net megawatts (MW) of installed wind and solar generation projects; and approximately 2,500 net MW of natural gas generation facilities.

