Clorox (NYSE:CLX) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on CLX. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Clorox from $155.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Clorox from $148.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Clorox from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Clorox from $117.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Clorox from $137.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $150.38.

Clorox Price Performance

Clorox stock opened at $153.85 on Thursday. Clorox has a 12-month low of $124.58 and a 12-month high of $178.21. The stock has a market cap of $19.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 129.29, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $156.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $157.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.38.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. Clorox had a net margin of 2.02% and a return on equity of 163.56%. Clorox’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Clorox will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Clorox Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. This is an increase from Clorox’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 8th. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 403.36%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Kevin B. Jacobsen sold 3,346 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.82, for a total value of $538,103.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,734,883.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLX. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Clorox by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,126,000 after buying an additional 769 shares during the period. Simmons Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Clorox during the fourth quarter worth $218,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Clorox by 2.2% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clorox during the first quarter worth $80,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Clorox by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 164,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,075,000 after purchasing an additional 2,893 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.37% of the company’s stock.

About Clorox

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

