CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on CNX. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of CNX Resources in a report on Monday, April 24th. They set an equal weight rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of CNX Resources from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of CNX Resources from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of CNX Resources from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CNX Resources has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $19.60.

CNX opened at $22.44 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $18.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.84. CNX Resources has a twelve month low of $14.36 and a twelve month high of $22.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.37, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.37.

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.05. CNX Resources had a net margin of 49.95% and a return on equity of 12.98%. The business had revenue of $839.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $386.68 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 99.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that CNX Resources will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Bernard Lanigan, Jr. purchased 137,835 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.24 per share, for a total transaction of $2,100,605.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 137,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,100,605.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CNX. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in shares of CNX Resources by 6.0% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 74,211 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,538,000 after acquiring an additional 4,188 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of CNX Resources by 7.2% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 117,180 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,502,000 after acquiring an additional 7,871 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of CNX Resources by 7.8% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 249,181 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $5,208,000 after acquiring an additional 17,930 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in shares of CNX Resources by 39.2% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 104,255 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,160,000 after acquiring an additional 29,348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in shares of CNX Resources by 26.2% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 53,619 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,111,000 after acquiring an additional 11,142 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.60% of the company’s stock.

CNX Resources Corporation, an independent natural gas and midstream company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas properties in the Appalachian Basin. The company operates in two segments, Shale and Coalbed Methane (CBM). It produces and sells pipeline quality natural gas primarily for gas wholesalers.

