Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Coeur Mining from $4.25 to $4.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Coeur Mining from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $3.75 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, July 24th. National Bankshares set a $4.25 price objective on Coeur Mining and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. National Bank Financial assumed coverage on Coeur Mining in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. They set an outperform rating and a $4.25 target price for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Coeur Mining from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $3.75 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $3.79.

Get Coeur Mining alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on CDE

Coeur Mining Stock Up 1.2 %

NYSE:CDE opened at $2.53 on Thursday. Coeur Mining has a 52 week low of $2.27 and a 52 week high of $4.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $893.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.50 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The basic materials company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $177.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $220.04 million. Coeur Mining had a negative return on equity of 12.66% and a negative net margin of 8.64%. Coeur Mining’s revenue was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.05) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Coeur Mining will post -0.16 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, COO Michael Routledge acquired 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.16 per share, with a total value of $25,280.00. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 301,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $953,631.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders purchased a total of 20,100 shares of company stock valued at $60,110 over the last three months. 1.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in Coeur Mining in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coeur Mining in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Coeur Mining in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Coeur Mining in the second quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Coeur Mining in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. 62.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Coeur Mining Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Coeur Mining, Inc engages in the exploration and development of silver and gold mining properties and mines located in United States, Canada and Mexico. It operates through the following segments: Palmarejo. Rochester, Kensington, and Wharf. The Palmarejo segment includes a gold-silver complex. The Rochester segment operates an open pit heap leach silver-gold mine located in northwestern Nevada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Coeur Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coeur Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.