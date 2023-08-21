Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.95

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 2nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.945 per share by the technology company on Friday, September 8th. This represents a $3.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 23rd. This is an increase from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94.

Cogent Communications has raised its dividend by an average of 13.4% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 11 consecutive years. Cogent Communications has a dividend payout ratio of -1,400.0% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Cogent Communications to earn ($1.51) per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $3.78 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of -250.3%.

CCOI stock opened at $69.33 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. Cogent Communications has a twelve month low of $46.75 and a twelve month high of $75.00. The company has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.45. The business has a fifty day moving average of $64.41 and a 200-day moving average of $64.61.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CCOI shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cogent Communications in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Cogent Communications from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday. TD Cowen upgraded Cogent Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, August 11th. Bank of America upgraded Cogent Communications from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, 888 reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Cogent Communications in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.10.

In related news, CFO Thaddeus Gerard Weed sold 4,850 shares of Cogent Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.28, for a total value of $302,058.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 58,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,637,152. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Dave Schaeffer sold 7,061 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.44, for a total transaction of $440,888.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,948,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $309,001,885.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Thaddeus Gerard Weed sold 4,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.28, for a total value of $302,058.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 58,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,637,152. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,533 shares of company stock valued at $1,678,737 in the last 90 days. 11.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Imprint Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Cogent Communications during the second quarter worth approximately $2,355,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in Cogent Communications by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 654,020 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,009,000 after purchasing an additional 32,491 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Cogent Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at $206,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Cogent Communications by 31.6% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 45,423 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,056,000 after buying an additional 10,903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in Cogent Communications during the 2nd quarter worth $449,000. 84.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services in North America, Europe, Asia, South America, Australia, and Africa. The company offers on-net Internet access and private network services to law firms, financial services firms, and advertising and marketing firms, as well as heath care providers, educational institutions and other professional services businesses, other Internet service providers, telephone companies, cable television companies, Web hosting companies, media service providers, mobile phone operators, content delivery network companies, and commercial content and application service providers.

