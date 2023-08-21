Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on COHU. B. Riley raised shares of Cohu from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Cohu in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Cohu from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cohu presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $43.38.

Shares of COHU stock opened at $35.37 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $39.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 5.22 and a quick ratio of 3.96. Cohu has a 1-year low of $25.20 and a 1-year high of $43.99. The company has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.42 and a beta of 1.56.

In related news, CFO Jeffrey D. Jones sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $400,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 258,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,359,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Cohu in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Cohu by 1,415.3% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 893,341 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,127,000 after buying an additional 834,385 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its stake in shares of Cohu by 70.4% in the second quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 27,553 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,145,000 after buying an additional 11,387 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Cohu by 159.0% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 17,866 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $743,000 after acquiring an additional 10,969 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cohu during the 2nd quarter valued at about $80,000. 89.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cohu, Inc engages in the provision of back-end semiconductor equipment and services. It offers test and handling capital equipment, interface products, and related services to the semiconductor and electronics manufacturing industries. The company was founded in 1947 and is headquartered in Poway, CA.

