Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

COLB has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Columbia Banking System in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Raymond James lowered their target price on Columbia Banking System from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Columbia Banking System from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Wedbush reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Columbia Banking System in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Columbia Banking System from a neutral rating to a sell rating and decreased their target price for the company from $21.50 to $18.50 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Columbia Banking System currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $25.17.

Get Columbia Banking System alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on COLB

Columbia Banking System Price Performance

Shares of COLB stock opened at $19.63 on Thursday. Columbia Banking System has a 12-month low of $17.54 and a 12-month high of $35.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.98.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $524.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $584.70 million. Columbia Banking System had a return on equity of 10.85% and a net margin of 15.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 72.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Columbia Banking System will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Columbia Banking System Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Investors of record on Friday, August 25th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 24th. Columbia Banking System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.72%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Columbia Banking System

In other news, Director Craig D. Eerkes acquired 2,381 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.01 per share, with a total value of $50,024.81. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 29,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $609,752.22. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Columbia Banking System

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Columbia Banking System during the first quarter valued at approximately $484,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Columbia Banking System by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 1,120 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Columbia Banking System by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 23,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $790,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Columbia Banking System by 56.3% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 42,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,364,000 after acquiring an additional 15,237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Columbia Banking System by 3.4% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 232,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,516,000 after acquiring an additional 7,638 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.71% of the company’s stock.

Columbia Banking System Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company offers deposit products, including interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts. It also provides home mortgages for purchases and refinances, home equity loans and lines of credit, and other personal loans; and agricultural loans, asset-based loans, builder and other commercial real estate loans, and loans guaranteed by the SBA, as well as offer a suite of business edge loans designed for small businesses to expand, purchase equipment, or in need of working capital.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Banking System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Banking System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.