Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the textile maker’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $92.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. TheStreet cut Columbia Sportswear from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. UBS Group lowered their price target on Columbia Sportswear from $92.00 to $91.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $93.00 to $81.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, TD Cowen lowered shares of Columbia Sportswear from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and dropped their price target for the company from $94.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $87.44.

Shares of NASDAQ COLM opened at $75.03 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $76.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.94. Columbia Sportswear has a 1-year low of $65.02 and a 1-year high of $98.32.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The textile maker reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.12. Columbia Sportswear had a return on equity of 16.84% and a net margin of 8.19%. The firm had revenue of $620.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $586.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Columbia Sportswear will post 4.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 22nd will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 21st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Columbia Sportswear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.53%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 0.3% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 51,469 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,975,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new position in Columbia Sportswear during the second quarter worth about $222,000. Cullen Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Columbia Sportswear by 13.2% during the second quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 3,262 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd increased its stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 71.7% in the second quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 7,149 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 2,985 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear in the second quarter valued at approximately $349,000. 47.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, markets, and distributes outdoor, active, and everyday lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment for mountaineering, climbing, skiing and snowboarding, trail, and camp enthusiasts.

