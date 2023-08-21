Comerica (NYSE:CMA) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on CMA. TheStreet downgraded Comerica from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Comerica from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Comerica from $46.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Comerica from $90.00 to $55.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Comerica from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $62.49.

Comerica Stock Down 0.9 %

NYSE:CMA opened at $47.27 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. Comerica has a 1-year low of $28.40 and a 1-year high of $86.42. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $47.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.93, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.22.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.15. Comerica had a return on equity of 25.54% and a net margin of 27.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $904.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.92 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Comerica will post 7.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Comerica Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.65%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Forest Hill Capital LLC raised its position in Comerica by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Forest Hill Capital LLC now owns 113,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,560,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. SkyOak Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Comerica by 74.4% during the first quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 9,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 3,997 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Comerica by 38.6% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 330,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,354,000 after acquiring an additional 92,040 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in Comerica by 114.3% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HRT Financial LP boosted its stake in Comerica by 39.8% during the fourth quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 84,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,651,000 after acquiring an additional 24,075 shares in the last quarter. 81.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Comerica Company Profile

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. The company operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services, as well as payment and card services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

