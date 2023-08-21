Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on CBSH. Morgan Stanley lowered Commerce Bancshares from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. TheStreet lowered Commerce Bancshares from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $60.75.

Commerce Bancshares Stock Down 0.6 %

CBSH opened at $50.26 on Thursday. Commerce Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $45.55 and a fifty-two week high of $72.60. The business has a 50-day moving average of $50.55 and a 200-day moving average of $54.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $6.27 billion, a PE ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 0.75.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.08. Commerce Bancshares had a return on equity of 19.64% and a net margin of 28.39%. The company had revenue of $397.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $391.15 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Commerce Bancshares will post 3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Commerce Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 5th. Commerce Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.13%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Commerce Bancshares

In other Commerce Bancshares news, SVP Derrick Brooks sold 1,430 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.63, for a total value of $75,260.90. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $448,723.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Commerce Bancshares news, SVP Derrick Brooks sold 1,430 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.63, for a total value of $75,260.90. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $448,723.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Blackford F. Brauer acquired 5,000 shares of Commerce Bancshares stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $53.00 per share, with a total value of $265,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,172 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,228,116. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Commerce Bancshares

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Commerce Bancshares by 8.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 58,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,179,000 after purchasing an additional 4,611 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 14.7% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 9,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $659,000 after acquiring an additional 1,188 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 27.2% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 25,339 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,814,000 after acquiring an additional 5,417 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 7.7% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 59,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,414,000 after acquiring an additional 4,310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 1.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,110,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $79,527,000 after acquiring an additional 12,655 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.99% of the company’s stock.

About Commerce Bancshares

Get Free Report

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth.

Featured Stories

