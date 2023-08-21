CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on COMM. Credit Suisse Group lowered CommScope from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $5.10 in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Northland Securities lowered their price target on shares of CommScope from $7.00 to $6.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of CommScope from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of CommScope from $6.00 to $4.50 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $7.44.

Shares of NASDAQ:COMM opened at $3.75 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.51. CommScope has a twelve month low of $3.04 and a twelve month high of $13.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $794.70 million, a PE ratio of -0.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.92.

In other news, CEO Charles L. Treadway bought 27,400 shares of CommScope stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.65 per share, with a total value of $100,010.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,125,771 shares in the company, valued at $7,759,064.15. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of CommScope in the 4th quarter valued at $164,000. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of CommScope by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 58,747 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $432,000 after acquiring an additional 2,424 shares during the last quarter. Oversea Chinese Banking CORP Ltd bought a new position in CommScope during the 4th quarter worth approximately $334,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of CommScope in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,552,000. Finally, Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. purchased a new position in shares of CommScope in the first quarter worth $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.31% of the company’s stock.

CommScope Holding Company, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for communications, data center, and entertainment networks worldwide. It operates through five segments: Connectivity and Cable Solutions (CCS); Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN); Networking, Intelligent Cellular and Security Solutions (NICS); Access Network Solutions (ANS); and Home Networks (Home).

