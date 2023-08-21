Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Community Trust Bancorp Stock Up 0.9 %

CTBI opened at $37.25 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $37.49 and a 200-day moving average of $38.08. Community Trust Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $32.68 and a fifty-two week high of $48.05. The company has a market capitalization of $670.13 million, a P/E ratio of 8.21 and a beta of 0.72.

Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $79.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.10 million. Community Trust Bancorp had a net margin of 27.62% and a return on equity of 12.65%. On average, equities analysts expect that Community Trust Bancorp will post 4.19 EPS for the current year.

Community Trust Bancorp Increases Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.94%. This is an increase from Community Trust Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Community Trust Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.11%.

In related news, insider David Andrew Jones bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $35.82 per share, for a total transaction of $35,820.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $324,242.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Franky Minnifield bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $39.35 per share, for a total transaction of $78,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $564,042.90. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider David Andrew Jones purchased 1,000 shares of Community Trust Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $35.82 per share, for a total transaction of $35,820.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $324,242.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 5,154 shares of company stock worth $198,272 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTBI. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 115,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,095,000 after purchasing an additional 26,183 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Community Trust Bancorp by 64.0% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 2,335 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 104.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 80,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,859,000 after acquiring an additional 41,136 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Community Trust Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Community Trust Bancorp by 84.9% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. 58.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Community Trust Bancorp

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Trust Bank, Inc that provides commercial and personal banking services to small and mid-sized communities. The company accepts time and demand deposits, checking accounts, savings accounts and savings certificates, individual retirement accounts and Keogh plans, and money market accounts.

