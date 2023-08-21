Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the mining company’s stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from $9.30 to $8.60 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st.

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BVN opened at $7.74 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. has a 12 month low of $5.09 and a 12 month high of $8.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.60.

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The mining company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.14). Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. had a return on equity of 3.34% and a net margin of 13.16%. The business had revenue of $173.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.16) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Banque Pictet & Cie SA boosted its holdings in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 120.3% in the first quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 154,619 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,265,000 after acquiring an additional 84,447 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 42.3% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 24,979 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 7,431 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC boosted its holdings in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 125,759 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $6,087,000 after acquiring an additional 8,300 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 16,091,834 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $119,884,000 after acquiring an additional 250,479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. in the first quarter valued at approximately $84,000.

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. Company Profile

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura SAA. engages in the exploration, mining, concentration, smelting, and marketing of polymetallic ores and metals in Peru, the United States, Asia, and Europe. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, and copper metals. It operates operating mining units, including Tambomayo located in the Caylloma province, Orcopampa Unit located in the province of Castilla, Uchucchacua located in province of Oyón, Julcani located in province of Angaraes, Peru, as well as San Gabrie located in the province of General Sánchez Cerro, in the Moquegua region.

