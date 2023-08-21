Comparing Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) and DBS Group (OTCMKTS:DBSDY)

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Get Free Report) and DBS Group (OTCMKTS:DBSDY – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability and risk.

Risk and Volatility

Valley National Bancorp has a beta of 1.13, meaning that its share price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, DBS Group has a beta of 0.9, meaning that its share price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

59.5% of Valley National Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.2% of DBS Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.7% of Valley National Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Valley National Bancorp $2.18 billion 2.11 $568.85 million $1.23 7.37 DBS Group $15.59 billion 3.99 $5.94 billion N/A N/A

This table compares Valley National Bancorp and DBS Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

DBS Group has higher revenue and earnings than Valley National Bancorp.

Profitability

This table compares Valley National Bancorp and DBS Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Valley National Bancorp 22.01% 10.69% 1.11% DBS Group N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Valley National Bancorp and DBS Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Valley National Bancorp 0 5 2 0 2.29 DBS Group 0 2 1 0 2.33

Valley National Bancorp presently has a consensus price target of $11.07, suggesting a potential upside of 22.07%. Given Valley National Bancorp’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Valley National Bancorp is more favorable than DBS Group.

Dividends

Valley National Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.9%. DBS Group pays an annual dividend of $5.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.7%. Valley National Bancorp pays out 35.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

Valley National Bancorp beats DBS Group on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Valley National Bancorp

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for Valley National Bank that provides various commercial, retail, insurance, and wealth management financial services products. It operates through Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Corporate other segments. The company offers non-interest bearing, savings, NOW, money market, and time deposit accounts; commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, residential mortgage, and automobile loans; loans secured by the cash surrender value of life insurance; home equity loans and lines of credit; and secured and unsecured other consumer loans. It also invests in various securities and interest-bearing deposits with other banks; and provides international banking services, such as standby and documentary letters of credit, and related products, as well as foreign exchange transactions, documentary collections, and foreign wire transfers services. In addition, the company offers investment services for individuals and small to medium sized businesses; and trusts and custom -tailored investment strategies for various retirement plans. Further, it provides trust services, such as living and testamentary trusts, investment management, custodial and escrow services, and estate administration to individuals; tax credit advisory services; property and casualty, life, health, and title insurance agency services; and health care equipment lending and other commercial equipment leasing services, as well as owns real estate related investments. Additionally, the company offers online, mobile, and telephone banking services; and overdraft, drive-in and night deposit, automated teller machine, remote deposit capture, and safe deposit facility services. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About DBS Group

DBS Group Holdings Ltd provides commercial banking and financial services in Singapore, Hong Kong, rest of Greater China, South and Southeast Asia, and internationally. It operates through Consumer Banking/Wealth Management, Institutional Banking, Treasury Markets, and Others segments. The Consumer Banking/Wealth Management segment offers banking and related financial services, including current and savings accounts, fixed deposits, loans and home finance, cards, payments, investment, and insurance products for individual customers. The Institutional Banking segment provides financial services and products for bank and non-bank financial institutions, government-linked companies, large corporates, and small and medium sized businesses. Its products and services comprise short-term working capital financing and specialized lending; cash management, trade finance, and securities and fiduciary services; treasury and markets products; and corporate finance and advisory banking, as well as capital markets solutions. The Treasury Markets segment is involved in the structuring, market-making, and trading in a range of treasury products. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Singapore.

