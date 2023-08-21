Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on CRK. Citigroup upgraded Comstock Resources from a sell rating to a neutral rating and raised their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Mizuho reduced their price target on Comstock Resources from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. TheStreet downgraded Comstock Resources from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Comstock Resources from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on Comstock Resources from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $13.63.

Shares of CRK opened at $11.82 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.12. Comstock Resources has a 52 week low of $9.07 and a 52 week high of $21.85.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. Comstock Resources’s payout ratio is currently 14.41%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRK. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Comstock Resources by 115.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,112,832 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $152,277,000 after purchasing an additional 7,556,426 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Comstock Resources during the first quarter worth approximately $39,279,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Comstock Resources by 1,460.0% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,864,944 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $39,278,000 after acquiring an additional 2,681,292 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Comstock Resources during the second quarter worth approximately $30,443,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Comstock Resources by 36.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,783,037 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $169,148,000 after acquiring an additional 2,608,309 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 32.28% of the company’s stock.

Comstock Resources, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas primarily in North Louisiana and East Texas, the United States. The company was incorporated in 1919 and is based in Frisco, Texas.

